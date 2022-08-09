Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MRETF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 1,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.