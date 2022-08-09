Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRETF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Martinrea International Stock Up 3.2 %

Martinrea International stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

