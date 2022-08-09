Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Masco has increased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Insider Activity

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.