Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.60.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.17. 1,076,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,944. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $34,358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Masimo by 386.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after buying an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,892,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Masimo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

