Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Masimo Stock Down 4.2 %

MASI stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.31. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masimo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Masimo by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

