Mason Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,735,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 12.2% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IJR traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. 57,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,042. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.