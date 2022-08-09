MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

