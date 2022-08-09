MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
