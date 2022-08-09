Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

Shares of MZDAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.