McCutchen Group LLC Has $71.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $71,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. 77,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,570. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.