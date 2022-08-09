McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $258.72. 15,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

