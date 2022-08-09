MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MediaAlpha traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 1026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 83,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediaAlpha Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 12.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $508.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.