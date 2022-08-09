MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,024.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $922.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.54 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.