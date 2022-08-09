MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Posts Earnings Results

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. MeridianLink updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MLNK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 83,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,808. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,148.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth about $182,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 67.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 159.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.