Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) & Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meten Holding Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten Holding Group $114.39 million 0.09 -$60.31 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.19 $34.37 million $5.29 1.04

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meten Holding Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 18.72% -42.71% 17.41%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Meten Holding Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meten Holding Group and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Meten Holding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Meten Holding Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name; junior ELT services under the Meten and ABC brand names; and online live streaming ELT courses under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation activities. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 34 self-operated learning centers covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as two franchised learning centers covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities. The company was formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. and changed its name to Meten Holding Group Ltd. in August 2021. Meten Holding Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

