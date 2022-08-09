MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.
MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
