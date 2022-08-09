MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases A$796,270.80 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay bought 306,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$796,270.80 ($556,832.73).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Thursday, July 28th, Christopher Mackay purchased 70,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,000.00 ($122,377.62).

On Friday, June 24th, Christopher Mackay bought 338,415 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$744,513.00 ($520,638.46).

On Friday, June 17th, Christopher Mackay purchased 272,373 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$612,839.25 ($428,558.92).

On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Mackay acquired 352,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.47 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$869,440.00 ($608,000.00).

On Friday, June 3rd, Christopher Mackay bought 195,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$485,550.00 ($339,545.45).

On Friday, May 20th, Christopher Mackay purchased 184,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$457,014.40 ($319,590.49).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Christopher Mackay acquired 128,800 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$319,424.00 ($223,373.43).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.