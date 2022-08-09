MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $93,299.73 and approximately $60.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00062441 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001305 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 446,903,582 coins and its circulating supply is 169,601,654 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

