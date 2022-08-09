Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading Up 5%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Minerva Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.
About Minerva
Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.
