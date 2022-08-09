Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $17.43 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $17.43 million and $12.09 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

