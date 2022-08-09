Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

MBPFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 201 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.