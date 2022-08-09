Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Cap Achieves $1.95 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $348,651.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,065.47 or 0.99936346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00037152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

