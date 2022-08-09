Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,770. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.