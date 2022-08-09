monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.99. 7,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,702. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.03. monday.com has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $137.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in monday.com by 163.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 146,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth $8,834,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth $4,905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

