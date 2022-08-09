monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share.
monday.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.99. 7,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,702. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.03. monday.com has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $137.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
