Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.