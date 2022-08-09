Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

