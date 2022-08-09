More Coin (MORE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $90.00

More Coin (MORE) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. More Coin has a market cap of $30,435.95 and approximately $90.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

