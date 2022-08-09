Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.
Several other analysts have also commented on FSR. Cowen decreased their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Fisker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.82.
Fisker Price Performance
Shares of FSR stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $23.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
