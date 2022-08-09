Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on FSR. Cowen decreased their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Fisker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

