Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. 186,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

