Morpheus.Network (MNW) 1-Day Volume Tops $104,159.00

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $24.80 million and $104,159.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,050.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00037876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

MNW is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

