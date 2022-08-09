MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
MRC Global Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE MRC opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MRC Global by 63.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 115.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
