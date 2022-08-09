Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,115,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

