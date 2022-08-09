Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

