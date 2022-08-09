Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 617,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

