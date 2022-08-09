Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

