MV Capital Management Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,643 shares of company stock valued at $48,289,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $301.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

