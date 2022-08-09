Nabox (NABOX) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Nabox (NABOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Nabox has a market cap of $1.49 million and $607,716.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nabox has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nabox Profile
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Buying and Selling Nabox
