National Bankshares Trims Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Target Price to C$161.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$169.00 to C$161.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LAS.A traded up C$4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$120.72. 187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$107.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$182.90. The company has a market cap of C$833.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$118.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$134.87.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

