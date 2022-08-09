National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,892. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

