National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis.
National CineMedia Price Performance
Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,892. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.
Insider Activity at National CineMedia
In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of National CineMedia
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.