Natus Vincere Fan Token Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (NAVI)

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a market cap of $390,803.04 and approximately $48,546.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00036317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Natus Vincere Fan Token Coin Profile

Natus Vincere Fan Token (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,066 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress.

Natus Vincere Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

