Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.94 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $214,417.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,038,931 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

