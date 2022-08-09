NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $4.08 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.08 billion and approximately $474.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00023450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00118647 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001495 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00266603 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036538 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009735 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
About NEAR Protocol
NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,164,038 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
