NerveNetwork Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $152,331.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $152,331.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008820 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

