Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $161.03 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,885.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.57 or 0.07343233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00163930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00255252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00690044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00582112 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005575 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.