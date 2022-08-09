Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Shares Up 5.5%

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. 997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools.

Featured Articles

