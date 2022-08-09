Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,897,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,079. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

