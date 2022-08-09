Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $417,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,659,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 2.4 %

NFLX traded down $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.95. 107,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,530,174. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.