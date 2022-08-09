Neumann Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.39. 11,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,538. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

