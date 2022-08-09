New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 462,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,099,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 83,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,953. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.