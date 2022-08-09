News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $19.00. News shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 86,677 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

News Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.31.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.