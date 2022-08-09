News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $19.00. News shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 86,677 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.
NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.31.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.
