News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NWSA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,158,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.31. News has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $25.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in News by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,975 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in News by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.